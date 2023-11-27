We Three Kings: boygenius On Their Breakout Year

This was the perfect storm. Before 2023, Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus already had successful solo careers with built-in audiences and refined interview and social media brands. Though they’d risen to prominence working in an indie ecosystem — Dead Oceans for Bridgers and Matador for Baker and Dacus, two of indie rock’s more robust labels — boygenius released the record through the Universal-owned Interscope, making it the first major label release for all three. Whatever heights they’d climbed before, the record made them legitimately famous, or at least famous enough that when Bridgers brought out Baker and Dacus during her Nashville opening set at Swift’s Eras Tour, the knowing crowd freaked out. (Swift herself praised the record on Instagram). Maybe this album cycle was just the excuse to crown these three artists with the fame that their fans and industry insiders already believed them to possess. Either way, boygenius officially joined the big leagues.

I’m driving toward Studio City in the Valley to meet the boys. The weather is cool — nowhere near the 103-degree conditions Bridgers sings about in “Voyager,” a highlight from the band’s recent the rest EP. Compared to the earthy and sunkissed the record, the rest slightly expanded the boygenius sound to add more spacey and overt electronic flourishes. Both are sunset listens. Both still attract the same level of scrutiny from fans determining who originally wrote what songs and what lyrics are about whom, in or out of the band. The EP was also strategic, releasing around the first-round voting window for the 2024 Grammys as if to remind the Recording Academy of boygenius’ dominance over the year.

In recent weeks, I’ve used LA’s famously gridlocked traffic to listen to the record and the rest and brush up on each member’s solo discography. Today’s trip is long enough to fit in the entirety of the record. The day is pristine, with blue skies and Toy Story clouds. I wish the weather was darker; the record has a yearning melancholy that sounds best in the autumn. I cross the Hollywood Hills on my way to meet boygenius in Ventura, on a stretch known informally as Sushi Row. The Valley unfolds ahead of me in light smog haze. Caught up in light afternoon traffic, I imagine all the business lunches happening in these unremarkable-looking strip malls that are determining the fate of America’s film and entertainment industry.

I’m the first to arrive at our restaurant hidden among the strip. Baker and Dacus soon arrive together. Bridgers is late due to traffic. A round of pleasantries turns into a game of not trying to feel overwhelmed by the multiple massive lunch menus. The mood is relaxed. The excitable meta-cockiness from the spring press cycle, perceived or not, has given way to the calm and reflective spirit of fall. Or maybe the band said everything it wanted to say during the spring and can now just enjoy a meal.

Dacus, in an all-black jumpsuit, is the most careful with her words, taking her time to make the most direct points in a calm tone not unlike her singing voice. Baker, in a black shirt, is the one most willing to dive in and explore various conversational rabbit holes; a question about her 2023 highlights soon evolves into a breakdown of Franz Kafka’s The Trial and how governmental power comes from letting the masses dissent in fashionable ways to give the illusion of autonomy. “I agree,” Dacus says after a beat, smiling. She’s a pro at following Baker through the weeds. Throughout our interview, I can sense Dacus picking and choosing when to let Baker go into one of her deep dives and when to reel in the conversation. Sometimes, Dacus dives down the rabbit hole too. We still need to decide what to order.

“I think this is the first place I ever had eel,” says Dacus, sharing that she came to this same restaurant with her first manager when she signed a publishing deal. “I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing I’ve ever done.’”

“The first place I ever had eel was my college university food court,” adds a deadpan Baker. “Maybe that’s why I don’t like eel.”

We settle on miso soups, toro and vegetable rolls, and spicy tuna tartare.

“Phoebe will fuck that up,” Baker says of the tartare.

The restaurant is not crowded, save for a nearby party giving the occasional glance, who may or may not recognize Baker or Dacus. As we wait for Bridgers, we do some further ice-breaking on a variety of topics. Barbenheimer (all three dressed up and went together, but none liked either movie). Chicago winters (Dacus’ mom is from the greater Chicagoland area). Food trucks (the only way to save money in LA). Trader Joe’s frozen chicken nuggets (the best). Shopping at the Grove (Dacus: “I cannot be coming back here willy-nilly”). The logistics of how to stay healthy on tour (at Bridgers’ suggestion, boygenius hired a tour chief; Dacus and Baker confirmed it was a game changer). Bob Seger (we all approve). When Bridgers finally arrives with a chipper “Hello” dressed in jean overalls and a Viagra Boys hunting hat, Baker, Dacus, and I are discussing Hoagy Carmichael.

“Sounds like a made-up name,” Bridgers says. “Who’s Hoagy Carmichael?”

“He’s an old songwriter,” Dacus says. “I love him.”

“Did Hoagy do a version of ‘A Dreamer’s Holiday’?” Baker asks. “I covered that. They used to put many a chord into a song. So many chords in learning old ’40s songs.”

“We are looking at the death of chords,” Bridgers says.

“Mmmmm-hmmmm!” grunts Baker, trying to disagree while finishing a bite of sushi.

“I have a lot of chords in my songs,” counters Dacus.

“I mean in popular songs,” Bridgers replies.

“Oh, right,” Dacus says. “Yeah, three to four. But chords aren’t what make the song good or bad. I would encourage good songs. I don’t know. Sometimes, when a trend emerges, the opposite starts to feel good.”

This is the typical boygenius flow. We immediately feel Bridgers’ presence now that all three band members are here. She often speaks as the industry veteran of the group. Until this year, Bridgers was the only member who had played SNL and been nominated for Grammys. She was the most vocal of the trio in her conviction that even before making the record, boygenius would one day play Madison Square Garden. She frequently steers the conversation in different directions, with Baker and Dacus politely listening and mostly waiting to respond. She catches herself doing this.