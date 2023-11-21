Stream Slope’s New It’s Tickin’ EP

New Music November 20, 2023 7:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Stream Slope’s New It’s Tickin’ EP

New Music November 20, 2023 7:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

German group Slope have been unleashing funk-infused metal that strongly invokes the dynamic spirit of Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2014. On Friday, they returned with a new EP called It’s Tickin’, and it’s made up of four songs that burst with unpredictable, fun energy.

Three tracks — “It’s Tickin’,” “True Blue,” and “Freak Dreams” — will be on their forthcoming album Freak Dreams, which releases Feb. 2. The music video for “It’s Tickin'” is out now; watch it below, and stream the It’s Tickin’ EP beneath it.

Freak Dreams is out 2/2 on Century Media Records.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

SNL Clowned Imagine Dragons For Four Minutes On Weekend Update

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Release “Agua,” First New Song In 26 Years

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “We Found Love” (Feat. Calvin Harris)

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest