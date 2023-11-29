In 2008, indie rock veterans Eels released Meet The EELS: Essential EELS 1996-2006 Vol. 1. Fast-forward to earlier this month, and they announced its follow-up, EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2. Today, they’re sharing “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This” from that compilation album.

“Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This” follows the band’s previous holiday songs: 2002’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas” and 2000’s “Christmas Is Going To The Dogs.” The compilation album spans 15 years and consists of 20 tracks, including three previously unreleased songs. Hear the new Xmas ballad below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fresh Blood”

02 “That Look You Give That Guy”

03 “A Line In The Dirt”

04 “Little Bird”

05 “Spectacular Girl”

06 “I Like the Way This Is Going”

07 “Peach Blossom”

08 “Wonderful, Glorious”

09 “Where I’m From”

10 “Mistakes Of My Youth”

11 “The Deconstruction”

12 “Today Is The Day”

13 “You Are The Shining Light”

14 “Are We Alright Again”

15 “Earth To Dora”

16 “Royal Pain” [from the motion picture Shrek The Third (first time on vinyl)]

17 “Man Up” [from the motion picture Yes Man (first time on vinyl)]

18 “Man I Keep Trying” [from the motion picture Prisoner’s Daughter (previously unreleased)]

19 “Jazz Hands, Part I” (previously unreleased)

20 “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This” (previously unreleased)

EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2 is out 12/15 on E Works/[PIAS].