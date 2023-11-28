The High Llamas – “Hey Panda”

New Music November 28, 2023 By Danielle Chelosky

The High Llamas – "Hey Panda"

The High Llamas — the avant-pop project founded by Sean O’Hagan in London in 1991 — last released an album in 2016 with Here Come The Rattling Trees. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, Hey Panda, and sharing the title track.

“I spent lockdown and recovery as a TikTok fan of a panda bear who ate giant carrots every day,” O’Hagan said about the song in a statement. “It made me so happy. I think as crazy as TikTok is, it also fosters a community, especially between us and animals… not sure if the animals know. I wanted it to be a Khalid meets Disclosure tune. The subs picking up every beat. But as it’s High Llamas… the key changes are there… sorry.”

Hey Panda has two co-writes from Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, guest vocals from O’Hagan’s daughter Livvy and Rae Morris, as well as additional production from Fryars. O’Hagan cites Steve Lacy, SZA, Sault, No Name, and Ezra Collective as influences.

Hear “Hey Panda” below.

Hey Panda is out 3/29 on Drag City.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

