Watch Beabadoobee Cover Aimee Mann And Get Interviewed By Nardwuar

News November 27, 2023 12:54 PM By James Rettig

Last year, beabadoobee released her sophomore album, Beatopia; she’s spent this year opening for Taylor Swift and dropping some stray singles. Over the weekend, two unrelated things happened in beabadoobee world. She shared a video of her covering Aimee Mann’s Magnolia track “Save Me” to her Instagram. And her Nardwuar interview dropped — the actual interview took place at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival earlier this month. Watch both of those below.

