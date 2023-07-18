Beabadoobee – “The Way Things Go”

New Music July 18, 2023 2:37 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Since releasing last summer’s Beatopia, beabadoobee has kept pretty busy. She released covers of the Strokes, the Sundays, and Vanessa Carlton, opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and released the single “Glue Song.” Now, beabadoobee is back with another single — it’s called “the way things go,” and it comes with a video directed by Jacob Erland.

Looking ahead, beabadoobee will be performing select headline dates across the US, including shows in New York and LA. She’ll also be at festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Osheaga, and All Things Go. Watch the ballet-themed clip for “the way things go” below.

TOUR DATES:
07/31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

