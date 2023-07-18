Since releasing last summer’s Beatopia, beabadoobee has kept pretty busy. She released covers of the Strokes, the Sundays, and Vanessa Carlton, opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and released the single “Glue Song.” Now, beabadoobee is back with another single — it’s called “the way things go,” and it comes with a video directed by Jacob Erland.

Looking ahead, beabadoobee will be performing select headline dates across the US, including shows in New York and LA. She’ll also be at festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Osheaga, and All Things Go. Watch the ballet-themed clip for “the way things go” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival