Last month, Australian alt-rock trio Middle Kids announced Faith Crisis Pt. 1, the follow-up to 2021’s Today We’re The Greatest. So far, they’ve shared “Bootleg Firecracker” and “Dramamine,” and today they’re back with “Bend.”

“I grew up with a solid framework for what life is, but I got to a point when I started to question some of the fundamental truths of what I believed. It was very painful and disorienting,” Hannah Joy said about the song in a statement. “I began to have this feeling that I couldn’t hold together all the things I valued, family, creativity, work, safety, community, spirituality.”

Hear “Bend” below.

Faith Crisis Pt. 1 is out 2/16 on Lucky Number.