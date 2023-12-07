The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2023

2023 found humanity wandering back into a rut after a brief interim of post-lockdown joy. Over the course of the year, we were forced to confront systemic violence, economic uncertainty, ongoing challenges posed by the climate crisis, and, frankly, too much other shit to count on both hands. It seems like most people I know are ending this year feeling fairly downtrodden and nervous, myself included.

Ironically, much of the best electronic music released in 2023 contrasts the bad vibes of the year at large. Where 2022’s Best Electronic list was largely carried by esoteric ambient and experimental records, this year’s roundup is more sparkly and confident. From upsammy’s architecture-inspired IDM to yeule’s unearthly ode to human physicality to Overmono’s collection of instant-classic bangers, most of these records have what it takes to keep you moving your feet into the wee hours of the night. Yet the sounds here rarely feel geared towards hedonistic escape.

Here are the 10 strongest electronic records of 2023. Check out the list below, and leave your own favorites in the comments.