Punchlove started as the bedroom project of Jillian Olesen and Ethan Williams. They’ve welcomed Joey Machina and Ian Lange-McPherson in to become something bigger, as well as visual artist Viz Wel to add to the already cinematic texture of their sound. They have an atmospheric EP called Terminal under their belt, along with a handful of one-off songs. Today, they’re sharing “Dead Lands” and announcing their signing to Kanine Records.

Through rich, sweeping shoegaze, “Dead Lands” navigates the weight of mourning following the death of a family member. About the track, Olesen said in a statement, “You end up hurting yourself more when you don’t allow yourself to give into the greater static of the inevitable decay all around you, as well as the grief and change. It’s all part of being human. For me, this song is about the frustration you face when you try to avoid it.”

“Dead Lands” is out now via Kanine.