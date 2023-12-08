Last year, British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama followed up her critically acclaimed debut Sawayama with the eclectic Hold The Girl. Today — after making her acting debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 earlier this year and collaborating with Empress Of for “Kiss Me” — she’s back with the bonus edition of her sophomore album. It features the new song “Flavour of the Month” and an updated version of “Imagining” with Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae. Hear both below.