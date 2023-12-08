Rina Sawayama – “Flavour Of The Month” & “Imagining” (Feat. Amaarae)

New Music December 8, 2023 12:05 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Rina Sawayama – “Flavour Of The Month” & “Imagining” (Feat. Amaarae)

New Music December 8, 2023 12:05 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama followed up her critically acclaimed debut Sawayama with the eclectic Hold The Girl. Today — after making her acting debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 earlier this year and collaborating with Empress Of for “Kiss Me” — she’s back with the bonus edition of her sophomore album. It features the new song “Flavour of the Month” and an updated version of “Imagining” with Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae. Hear both below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

3 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

3 days ago 0

Kilby Block Party 2024 Lineup Has Vampire Weekend, The Postal Service, Joanna Newsom, & More

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest