Empress Of – “Kiss Me” (Feat. Rina Sawayama)

New Music September 25, 2023 1:14 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Empress Of opened for Rina Sawayama on a European tour, and she just kicked off another run of dates with Sawayama, this time in North America. To celebrate, they’ve teamed up for a new single, “Kiss Me,” which is, sadly, not a Sixpence None The Richer cover. It is, however, Empress Of’s first new song since last year’s Save Me EP, and the first taste of an upcoming studio album. It comes on the heels of Empress Of’s recent features with Jam City and Lewis OfMan. “Kiss Me” has with a music video directed by India Harris and shot in the English countryside. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:
09/26 Denver, CO @ Filmore Auditorium*
09/28 Seattle, WA @ Paramount*
09/30 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield*
10/03 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory*
10/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge
10/06 Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary*
10/09 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues*
10/11 Austin, TX @ Stubbs*
10/12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec*
* supporting Rina Sawayama

“Kiss Me” is out now.

