The Australian rock band Gang Of Youths’ most recent album, angel in realtime., came out just under two years ago, and in an Instagram post they noted that they’re “trying our best to make new music.” But today, they’re sharing a new cover of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” the Hugh Martin-composed & Ralph Blane-written holiday classic that was first sung by Judy Garland in Meet Me In St. Louis. Listen to their take on it below.