Stream Austra’s Score For New Ballet Doc Swan Song

New Music December 9, 2023 6:13 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Austra — the project of Katie Austra Stelmanis — last released an album in 2020 with HiRUDiN. On Friday, she shared the score for the Canadian documentary feature and docu-series Swan Song.

“Scoring Swan Song has been a dream project,” she said in a statement. “My first ever experience performing was as a kid singing in the orchestra pit for the National Ballet of Canada’s Nutcracker sometime in the 90s and my love for Tchaikovsky has sustained ever since. For this project, I was influenced by artists like Vangelis and Oneohtrix Point Never to compose a deep, textured, almost entirely electronic score that traverses the spectacular music of Swan Lake.”

Stream the score below.

