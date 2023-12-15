The 10 Best Experimental Albums Of 2023

08

The sweet and intimate amour concréte of “Conversations” — an archival recording taking up side B of this three-sided treasure — is possibly the most breathtakingly emo song you’ll hear all year in any genre. In 1974, when the esteemed composers were in the courtship phase of a relationship that would last 50 years, Anderson gifted the piece to Lockwood. It’s a collage of private moments over the phone, shards of mostly contextless conversation — ums, ahhs, hmms, ohhs, really?s, bye-bye-darlings, and lots and lots of laughter. You can read the emotions of their evolving relationship like the shifts in Anderson’s searing drone on the A-side. Lockwood’s pastoral companion piece, “For Ruth,” remixes the conversations with field recordings of their Montana home where they spent years before Anderson’s death in 2019.