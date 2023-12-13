HYPEMOM have been kicking it since 2013. The Brooklyn-based trio — whose tagline is “overthought and under rehearsed” — consists of Colin Lord on guitar and vocals, Luke Santy on bass and vocals, and Matt Caldamone on drums. Today, they announced their new EP Has Reservations and shared the riotous lead single “Joanna.”

“We wanted it to sound like a frenzied roadhouse banger,” the band told Flood Magazine, “somewhat tougher than our usual melodic fare—a kind of leather-jacketed George Michael Bluth.”

Has Reservations was tracked and produced at Douglass Recording with Chris Gilroy. It will be released in early 2024. Hear “Joanna” below.