Mykki Blanco Dropped From German Festival Over Support For Palestine

Mykki Blanco has been dropped from a German festival over her support for Palestine. The Orange County rapper posted screenshots of the email to social media, which explained that “the head of the German Jewish Society unsuccessfully tried to get your Berlin show cancelled due to your support for Palestinians… Leipzig would prefer not to cancel – but as they receive government funding, to proceed would jeopardise their funding and therefore the existence of the festival itself, so have no alternative option.”

Blanco responded to the situation with a statement in the caption, saying she “will continue to forever be against the weaponizing of antisemitism to justify the genocide in Gaza.” Read what she wrote below.

I received an email this morning that a festival in Germany has to cancel my performance and remove me from the festival line up because of my support of Palestine. If they don’t remove me they risk losing their funding. This is that new paradigm I was speaking about in that video I shared two months ago. Germany, Germany, Germany …. tsk tsk As a Black person who grew up within Jewish culture to a certain extent this really hurts. I will continue to forever be against the weaponizing of antisemitism to justify the genocide in Gaza. I am not ashamed.

She made another post shortly after, calling for artists to boycott Germany: