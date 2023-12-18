Dolly — formerly known as Dolly Spartans — is the New York-based indie rock project of Michael Eliran. They’re a staple of the Brooklyn DIY scene, especially with the catchy-as-fuck anthem “I Hear The Dead” from their 2017 EP Time Sides With No One. They’re finally releasing their first new music since then with the recent announcement of their upcoming EP Interloper. “Process” came out a few weeks ago, and earlier this week they shared “You Are.”

Whereas “Process” bursts with a more playful post-punk sound like Deeper or Squid, “You Are” is a wistful ballad, though both tracks build into a sweeping, cathartic wall of sound at the end. “You Are” has Eliran on vocals, guitar, and bass, as well as Steven Bartashev on drums. Hear it below, and watch the video for “Process” underneath it.

<a href="https://dollyspartans.bandcamp.com/album/interloper">Interloper by Dolly</a>

Interloper is out 1/19.