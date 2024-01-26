In 2021, Ben Braunagel and Dylan Bender created Helko Spillovey, a North Dakota-based indie rock project whose name is a nod to Bender’s great-grandfather. With Braunagel on vocals and rhythm guitar and Bender on drums, the pair was later joined by Sky Froelich on lead guitar and Ansen Boehm on bass. Today, they’re sharing their debut EP I think of you too much.

I think of you too much is a collection of scrappy folk-emo songs with the warm charm of the Front Bottoms’ early stuff. There’s a lot of yearning, weed, reckless driving, and endearing witticisms. In a statement, they said, “Expect more music coming from us this year.” Hear the EP below.