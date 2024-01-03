Last year, we raved about Mean Mistreater’s sole song, “Bleeding The Night.” Today, the Austin, Texas-based five-piece are finally back with the announcement of their debut album Razor Wire and the release of the title track.

The band is Janiece Gonzalez on vocals, Alex Wein on guitar, Quinten Lawson also on guitar, Joaquin Ridgell on drums, and Jon Gibson on bass. Razor Wire was recorded and mixed Greg Wilkinson and mastered by Alan Douches. In their Bandcamp bio, Mean Mistreater cite Chastain, Warlock, and W.A.S.P. as influences. Hear “Razor Wire” below.

<a href="https://meanmistreater.bandcamp.com/album/razor-wire">Razor Wire by Mean Mistreater</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Forget It”

02 “Razor Wire”

03 “Visions”

04 “Waiting To Die”

05 “Let ‘Em Roll”

06 “Bleeding The Night”

07 “One By One”

08 “Bedevil”

Razor Wire is out 2/2.