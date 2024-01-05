The Children’s Hour Releasing Lost 2003 Album Going Home

The Children’s Hour is a trio consisting of Colorado singer-songwriter Josephine Foster, David Pajo of Slint and Tortoise, and Andy Bar. They released their debut album SOS JFK in 2003, and not much came after. However, today they’ve announced that they’re sharing a long-lost LP called Going Home next month. The single “Bright Lights” is out now.

“The song ‘Bright Lights’ to me is an imagining of the final hours of one’s life,” Foster said in a statement, “in the arms of our beloved, under the sky, just marveling at the heavens, and fearlessly staring into the sun, as we had never dared, fully merging with the light that will soon absorb us.”

In 2003, the Children’s Hour were opening for Zwan at arenas all over North America when they stopped in Shelbyville, Kentucky to record an album over the course of the day at Paul Oldham’s studio with the material they’d been working on during the tour. Once they finished, they parted ways with no solid plans to reconvene. It was a while before they did, and they noticed the recordings were lost. However, about a year ago, Oldham found them in his studio, reached out to the group, and they mixed and mastered it at Nashville’s Bomb Shelter studios.

Hear “Bright Lights” below.

<a href="https://thechildrenshour.bandcamp.com/album/going-home">Going Home by The Children's Hour</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Leader Soldier”

02 “Dance With Me”

03 “Bright Lights”

04 “Rainbow”

05 “Adoption Day”

06 “Anna”

07 “Wyoming”

08 “Going Home”

TOUR DATES:

03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Soft Junk

03/25 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

Going Home is out 2/23 on Drag City.