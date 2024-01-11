BIG|BRAVE- “i felt a funeral”
Almost a year ago, BIG|BRAVE shared the album nature morte. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, A Chaos Of Flowers, and releasing the Emily Dickinson-inspired single “i felt a funeral” with a video that matches the eerie energy of the track.
“The making of this video employed a similar process as we do when writing music,” guitarist Mathieu Ball said in a statement. “As we’ve learned to let the flow of ideas take its course, the act of creating works whether with fully formed concepts or an unfinished notion, starting the work itself acts as a sort of guide to where the final outcome may land. We realized that something more visually minimal than what we first imagined was the way to go.”
It was done in a single take, which made “the performer (Robin) and the audience both partake in this visual and aural conversation together creating a more intimate visual space,” Ball explained. “The audience is led in and out of her intimate space all while being kept at safe distance. Paired with the lyrical content, it can be considered an apt representation of the elements of mental collapse – a simplified visual dance with the inner and outside world.”
Watch the video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “i felt a funeral”
02 “not speaking of the ways”
03 “chanson pour mon ombre”
04 “canon : in canon”
05 “a song for Marie part iii”
06 “theft”
07 “quotidian : solemnity”
08 “moonset”
TOUR DATES:
05/03 – Duisburg, DE @ Stapeltor
05/04 – Brussels, BE @- Les Nuits Botanique
05/05 – Paris, FR @ Pointe Ephemere
05/06 – Bern, CH @ Dachstock
05/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
05/08 – Graz, AT @ Orpheum Extra
05/09 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
05/10 – Wien, AT @ Chelsea
05/11 – Krakow, PL @ Kamienna12
05/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
05/14 – Prague Bike, CZ @ Jesus
05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/16 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
05/17 – Sonderborg, DK @ Mejeriet
05/18 – Copenhagen DK @ A Colossal Weekend
05/20 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard
05/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Bouckenborgh
05/22 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
05/23 – Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store
05/24 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack
05/25 – Leeds, UK @ The Lending Room
05/25 – London, UK @ Portals Festival
A Chaos Of Flowers is out 4/19 on Thrill Jockey.