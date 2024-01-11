Almost a year ago, BIG|BRAVE shared the album nature morte. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, A Chaos Of Flowers, and releasing the Emily Dickinson-inspired single “i felt a funeral” with a video that matches the eerie energy of the track.

“The making of this video employed a similar process as we do when writing music,” guitarist Mathieu Ball said in a statement. “As we’ve learned to let the flow of ideas take its course, the act of creating works whether with fully formed concepts or an unfinished notion, starting the work itself acts as a sort of guide to where the final outcome may land. We realized that something more visually minimal than what we first imagined was the way to go.”

It was done in a single take, which made “the performer (Robin) and the audience both partake in this visual and aural conversation together creating a more intimate visual space,” Ball explained. “The audience is led in and out of her intimate space all while being kept at safe distance. Paired with the lyrical content, it can be considered an apt representation of the elements of mental collapse – a simplified visual dance with the inner and outside world.”

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “i felt a funeral”

02 “not speaking of the ways”

03 “chanson pour mon ombre”

04 “canon : in canon”

05 “a song for Marie part iii”

06 “theft”

07 “quotidian : solemnity”

08 “moonset”

TOUR DATES:

05/03 – Duisburg, DE @ Stapeltor

05/04 – Brussels, BE @- Les Nuits Botanique

05/05 – Paris, FR @ Pointe Ephemere

05/06 – Bern, CH @ Dachstock

05/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

05/08 – Graz, AT @ Orpheum Extra

05/09 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

05/10 – Wien, AT @ Chelsea

05/11 – Krakow, PL @ Kamienna12

05/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

05/14 – Prague Bike, CZ @ Jesus

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/16 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

05/17 – Sonderborg, DK @ Mejeriet

05/18 – Copenhagen DK @ A Colossal Weekend

05/20 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard

05/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Bouckenborgh

05/22 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

05/23 – Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

05/24 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ The Lending Room

05/25 – London, UK @ Portals Festival

A Chaos Of Flowers is out 4/19 on Thrill Jockey.