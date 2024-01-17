Vermont-based musician Lutalo — full name Lutalo Jones — has been rising in the indie scene since touring with their cousin Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief. Their debut EP, Once Now, Then Again, arrived in 2022, and today they’re sharing “Running,” a collaboration with Saddest Factory superstar Claud.

Read what Lutalo said about the song:

“Running” focuses on a stressed parent-child relationship. A story of a child feeling neglected, only to be acknowledged when a problem is deemed large enough that the parent feels obligated to care about it. Though there is pain and resentment built within these interactions, the child still reaches out for the attention of their parent. Only to be continuously let down and pushed away. With this song, my goal was to produce something that felt like a nostalgic indie pop track. Claud had the perfect voice for the idea and filled the role well. They understood the direction and feeling I was going for and really delivered. I wanted something that not only showed my flexibility as a producer but was catchy and allowed the listener to have fun.

Watch the video for “Running” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/21 – Homer, NY @ Center For The Arts *

03/22 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

03/23 – Portland, ME @ First Parish Church *

03/25 – Boston, MA @ First Church Cambridge *

03/26 – South Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing *

03/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr *

03/29 – Arden, DE @ The Gild Hall *

03/30 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns @ Wolf Trap *

04/01 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Masonic Temple *

04/02 – Decatur, GA @ The Chapel on Sycamore *

04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records *

04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records *

04/06 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center *

04/07 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE *

04/08 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE *

04/19 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Amory *

04/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ St. Francis Auditorium *

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project *

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project *

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project *

04/27 – Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women’s Club *

04/28 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library *

04/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

05/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall *

05/04 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church *

05/05 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church *

05/07 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church *

05/08 – Bend, OR @ Old Saint Francis *

05/09 – Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine *

05/11 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Tavern *

* Supporting Andy Shauf