Khruangbin’s last proper album was 2020’s Mordechai, though they’ve done quite a lot since then, including a collaborative project with Vieux Farka Touré called Ali as well as a slew of live releases. Today, they’re announcing their fourth studio LP, A LA SALA, which is Spanish for “To The Room.” The lead single “A Love International” is out now with a video directed by Scott Dungate.

A LA SALA was assembled by sifting through the band’s past; they tapped into old ideas that never came into fruition, going through voice memos that had been forgotten about. It was made with their longtime engineer Steve Christensen.

Watch the video for “A Love International” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fifteen Fifty-Three”

02 “May Ninth”

03 “Ada Jean”

04 “Farolim De Felgueiras”

05 “Pon Pón”

06 “Todavía Viva”

07 “Juegos Y Nubes”

08 “Hold Me Up (Thank You)”

09 “Caja De La Sala”

10 “Three From Two”

11 “A Love International”

12 “Les Petits Gris”

A LA SALA is out 4/5 on Dead Oceans.