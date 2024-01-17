Mumford & Sons returned today with “Good People,” a collaboration with Pharrell Williams. It’s the band’s first new material since 2018’s Delta and first since they parted with Winston Marshall in 2021.

“Good People,” which also features the six-piece choir the Native Vocalists, debuted at the Louis Vuitton Men’s FW24 show on Tuesday in Paris. The runway event also included a reworked version of Miley Cyrus’ unreleased Bangerz-era collaboration with Pharrell, “Doctor.”

About his collaboration with Mumford & Sons, LV Men’s Creative Director Pharrell tells GQ, “I always thought that their sound was an interesting one and the aesthetic was just as interesting. And I was very curious as to what it would be like to work with them, there was like a snowball effect of curiosity, and if I could even be of added value.”

Hear “Good People” below, and watch the full Louis Vuitton Men’s FW24 show beneath it.