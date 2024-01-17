After stints of living in New York, Alaska, and North Carolina, Louisa Stancioff wrote an album. Today, the indie singer-songwriter, originally from Maine, has announced When We Were Looking, her debut arriving this spring. The emotional single “Gold” is out today with a video directed by Matt Gaillet.

“The song is a snapshot of a relationship’s shift,” Stancioff said in a statement. “‘Gold’ narrates the feeling of someone claiming they are sorry, when you can tell that they don’t really have the capacity to understand how you feel. I don’t think of it as a complete end to a friendship — just a regrettable, but necessary shift when two people grow in different directions.”

“It’s a surreal take on shedding old skin and taking the intimidating step to becoming your most honest self,” she added about the video.

When We Were Looking was made with producer/keyboardist Sam Kassirer. Stancioff explained that the album “was a way for me to process everything I was going through, a way to finally close the door and move on from some of the feelings that had been consuming me so intensely. It was a way to find a lot of beauty in those emotions. That’s why it’s called When We Were Looking — the idea of taking a pause to see what’s beautiful in front of you even when it’s dark, peeking into something bigger in those little moments.”

Watch the “Gold” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gold”

02 “Nobody’s Watching”

03 “Alice”

04 “All Fuck’d Up”

05 “Emma”

06 “Quarantine”

07 “Cigarette”

08 “Seams”

09 “End Of Your Song”

TOUR DATES:

02/08 – Belfast, ME @ Underground Lounge

02/14 – Northampton, MA @ The Parlor Room*

02/15 – Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge*

02/17 – Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square*

02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery*

02/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One^

* with Molly Parden, Eliza Edens

^ with Eliza Edens, Stello

When We Were Looking is out 4/12 on Yep Roc.