The Body & Dis Fig – “Dissent, Shame”

New Music January 17, 2024 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan

The Body & Dis Fig – “Dissent, Shame”

New Music January 17, 2024 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Portland noise-metal duo the Body are veteran collaborators; in the past few years, they’ve released full-lengths with people like Uniform, BIG|BRAVE, and OAA. Next month, the Body will release Orchards Of A Futile Heaven, their new collaborative album with Berlin experimentalist Felicia Chen, who records as Dis Fig. That one should be intense. We’ve already posted first single “Holy Lance,” and now this trio has shared the new track “Dissent, Shame.”

“Dissent, Shame” is a stark, funereal piece of corroded drone. Over glitchy squalls of processed bass, Dis Fig sings in a serene, almost monastic deadpan. Eventually, more and more electronic blurps and sputters invade the mix. The resulting track is both violent and peaceful, in a strange and otherworldly way. In a press release, Dis Fig says, “It’s about the act of abandonment and the guilt and shame that comes with it — running away from something, seemingly towards your own safety, but as your conscience picks you apart the entire way.” Listen below.

Orchards Of A Futile Heaven is out 2/23 on Thrill Jockey.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey Explains Why Drake Isn’t Hip-Hop, Relates His Music To Shopping At Target

4 days ago 0

Coachella 2024 Lineup Has No Doubt, Sublime, & Blur

22 hours ago 0

Madonna Apologizes To Toronto For Saying “Hello Boston”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest