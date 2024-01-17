Portland noise-metal duo the Body are veteran collaborators; in the past few years, they’ve released full-lengths with people like Uniform, BIG|BRAVE, and OAA. Next month, the Body will release Orchards Of A Futile Heaven, their new collaborative album with Berlin experimentalist Felicia Chen, who records as Dis Fig. That one should be intense. We’ve already posted first single “Holy Lance,” and now this trio has shared the new track “Dissent, Shame.”

“Dissent, Shame” is a stark, funereal piece of corroded drone. Over glitchy squalls of processed bass, Dis Fig sings in a serene, almost monastic deadpan. Eventually, more and more electronic blurps and sputters invade the mix. The resulting track is both violent and peaceful, in a strange and otherworldly way. In a press release, Dis Fig says, “It’s about the act of abandonment and the guilt and shame that comes with it — running away from something, seemingly towards your own safety, but as your conscience picks you apart the entire way.” Listen below.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/orchards-of-a-futile-heaven">Orchards of a Futile Heaven by The Body & Dis Fig</a>

Orchards Of A Futile Heaven is out 2/23 on Thrill Jockey.