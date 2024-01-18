Norah Jones last released an album in 2021 with I Dream Of Christmas. Today, the musician has announced her ninth studio LP Visions, for which she collaborated with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels. The lead single “Running” is out now.

“The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and ‘Running’ was one of them where you’re half asleep and kind of jolted awake,” she said in a statement. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.”

Visions has Jones on vocals, piano, guitar, and bass with Michels on drums and baritone saxophone. It also features contributions from trumpeter Dave Guy, bassist Jesse Murphy, and drummers Brian Blade and Homer Steinweiss. Jones and Michels previously worked together on I Dream Of Christmas as well as “Can You Believe.”

Hear “Running” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All This Time”

02 “Staring At The Wall”

03 “Paradise”

04 “Queen Of The Sea”

05 “Visions”

06 “Running”

07 “I Just Wanna Dance”

08 “I’m Awake”

09 “Swept Up In The Night”

10 “On My Way”

11 “Alone With My Thoughts”

12 “That’s Life”

TOUR DATES:

05/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

05/13 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/19 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

Visions is out 3/8 on Blue Note.