Norah Jones – “Running”
Norah Jones last released an album in 2021 with I Dream Of Christmas. Today, the musician has announced her ninth studio LP Visions, for which she collaborated with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels. The lead single “Running” is out now.
“The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and ‘Running’ was one of them where you’re half asleep and kind of jolted awake,” she said in a statement. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.”
Visions has Jones on vocals, piano, guitar, and bass with Michels on drums and baritone saxophone. It also features contributions from trumpeter Dave Guy, bassist Jesse Murphy, and drummers Brian Blade and Homer Steinweiss. Jones and Michels previously worked together on I Dream Of Christmas as well as “Can You Believe.”
Hear “Running” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “All This Time”
02 “Staring At The Wall”
03 “Paradise”
04 “Queen Of The Sea”
05 “Visions”
06 “Running”
07 “I Just Wanna Dance”
08 “I’m Awake”
09 “Swept Up In The Night”
10 “On My Way”
11 “Alone With My Thoughts”
12 “That’s Life”
TOUR DATES:
05/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
05/13 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall
05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/19 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
Visions is out 3/8 on Blue Note.