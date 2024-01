In 2019, multidisciplinary live project Lost Souls Of Saturn released their eponymous debut album. Led by Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa, the project is getting ready for the release of the follow-up LP Reality. They recently released “Mirage,” a collaboration with Adam Ohr, and now they’ve shared the celestial “Lilac Chaser” with Protomartyr. Hear it below.

Reality is out 2/2 on Holoverse Research Labs / Slacker 85.