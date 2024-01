Last year, chillwave outfit Small Black celebrated ten years of Limits Of Desire with an anniversary reissue. Today, they collaborated with Satin Jackets — the project of German producer Tim Bernhardt — for the groovy song “Why Change The World.” It’s a feel-good tune with warm beats that complement Josh Kolenik’s smooth vocals well; you’re better off disregarding the lyrics, though, which mention quiet quitting for some reason. Hear it below.