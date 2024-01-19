Nils Frahm’s latest material was the 2022 album Music For Animals. Today, the German musician and producer has announced a new collection of solo piano music called Day and shared the single “Butter Notes.”

Day will have six tracks, three of which surpass the six-minute mark. It’s the first of a pair of albums to be released this year. It was recorded in the summer of 2022 in complete solitude and away from his studio at the Berlin Funkhaus complex. Hear “Butter Notes” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Name it”

02 “Tuesdays”

03 “Butter Notes”

04 “Hands On”

05 “Changes”

06 “Towards Zero”

Day is out 3/1 on Leiter.