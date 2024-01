In November, Brooklyn’s TOLEDO shared “Jesus Bathroom.” Today, the indie-pop duo is following it up with the endearing song “Lindo Lindo,” whose catchy melody leads into a beautiful finale with a children’s choir at the end. It comes with a video by Noah Weinman (also known as Runnner) and producer Sam Skinner. Watch it below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOLEDO (@toledoband)