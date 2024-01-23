In 2019, Brainstory released their debut album Buck, which was followed by the 2021 EP Ripe. The Los Angeles trio make an infectious brand of psychedelic soul, and today they’ve announced their second LP Sounds Good. The single “Hanging On” features Clairo and is out now.

Sounds Good was produced by Leon Michels aka El Michels Affair. Brainstory is brothers Kevin and Tony Martin plus Eric Hagstrom. “Being on the road, doing our own tours, and backing incredible people like Lady Wray, has sharpened our skills and really revved us up for this record,” Kevin said in a statement. “It’s been four years since our last full length record, and with everything that’s happened since, it’s like we’ve been catching up to ourselves.”

“Hanging On” is a woozy, down-bad tune, and Clairo’s backing vocals add to the bittersweet ambiance. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nobody But You”

02 “Peach Optimo”

03 “Listen”

04 “Gift Of Life”

05 “NyNy”

06 “I Will Be”

07 “Hanging On”

08 “XFaded”

09 “Too Yung”

10 “Stay”

11 “Sweet & Lovely”

12 “Rialto Winds”

TOUR DATES:

02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

02/24 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

04/18 – Highland Park, CA @ Lodge Room

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/23 – El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

04/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Tandem

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Psych Fest

04/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

05/01 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

05/02 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Atrium

05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC

05/04 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

05/07 – Seattle, WA @ High Dive

05/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/16 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust +

05/17 – Enfurt, Germany @ Franz Mhelhose +

05/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido +

05/20 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie +

05/26 – Brockwell Park, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ The Blues Kitchen +

* with The Budos Band

+ with Lady Wray

Sounds Good is out 4/19 on Big Crown.