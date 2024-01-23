Our 2014 Band To Watch Adult Jazz last shared music in 2016 with the album Earrings Off! Today, they’re back with “Dusk Song,” their first new material since then.

“It’s loosely about slowness and panic coexisting,” frontman Harry Burgess said in a statement, “and not really being able to comprehend those paces alongside each other when it comes to how to respond to the climate crisis.”

He continued, “I shot the video with my cousin in a river on boxing day 2022, after a day of festive comfort. It was freezing. We were both in the river and there had been a lot of rain. We had the alarm/flash setting on a camping light and we filmed in slow mo in one take. He is wearing these lorry inner tubes across him like a tunic — something Tim came up with on a stag do no less, and has stuck visually — and a cowl I got from Etsy.”

Watch the video below.