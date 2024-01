Last year, George FitzGerald shared the Not As I EP. Today, the English electronic musician is back with a vibrant new song called “Gleams,” written last summer while he traveled around Germany and France.

“I was thinking back to the continental house records that I loved so much in the 00s, and the hours spent in record shops in Paris and Berlin discovering them,” FitzGerald said about the song in a statement. “This is my take on those memories.”

Hear it below.