The new Matthew Vaughn film Argylle arrives next month, and the lead single from the soundtrack is out today: “Electric Energy” by Ariana DeBose, Boy George, and Nile Rodgers.

Along with DeBose, the cast of Argylle includes Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson. It follows “the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.”

Hear “Electric Energy” below.

Argylle and its soundtrack are out 2/2.