In November, beloved singer and guitarist Mary Timony announced her new album Untame The Tiger and shared “Dominoes.” Today, she’s sharing the new single “Summer” with a video, as well as additional tour dates.

“I wanted it to be a guitar stomper kind of in the vein of the Kinks, Jethro Tull or Elf and have simultaneous guitar solos at the end,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited to play this one live. Betsy Wright of Ex Hex will be on guitar, and I can’t wait to rock those twin solos with her! I’ll also be joined by David Christian, Chad Molter, and Anna Wilson. They are all such totally killer musicians.”

The new tour dates include shows in Richmond, Nashville, Atlanta, and Asheville. Hear “Summer” and find the full tour dates below.

02/28 – Baltimore MD @ Ottobar *

02/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

03/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

03/02 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

03/03 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake ^

03/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle ^

03/08 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^

03/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe ^

03/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space ^

03/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge %

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

03/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium %

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

03/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah %

03/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

07/23 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

07/28 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

* w/ Birthday Girl DC

^ w/ Youbet

% w/ Rosali

Untame The Tiger is out 2/23 via Merge.