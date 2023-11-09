Mary Timony is known for many musical projects, most notably Helium and Ex Hex. Last year, her project with Alec MacKaye called Hammered Hulls shared their debut album Careening. Today, she’s announcing her first solo album in 15 years, Untame The Tiger. The lead single “Dominoes” is out now.

“This song was almost not on the record,” Timony said about “Dominoes” in a statement. “We needed one last song, and I found a demo of it I had forgotten about at the last minute.”

Untame The Tiger is her fifth studio LP. It’s produced by Dave Fridmann and has contributions from David Christian (Karen O, Hospitality) on drums and album co-producer Dennis Kane on bass. During the making of the record, Timony dealt with the loss of both of her parents after serving as their primary caregiver for two years, which she said “was the hardest thing I’ve been through. Every week I had to manage a new crisis.” She continued:

Because I was making impossible decisions on behalf of my parents, creative choices now seemed more manageable. Since I had to confront the reality of loss, I realized what was important to me about being alive, and I became less scared. The record became my anchor in a time when I was losing so much around me. It felt like all I had — a guide that helped me through, and gave me hope.

Listen to “Dominoes” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No Thirds”

02 “Summer”

03 “Dominoes”

04 “Looking For The Sun”

05 “The Guest”

06 “Don’t Disappear”

07 “The Dream”

08 “Untame The Tiger”

09 “Not The Only One”

TOUR DATES:

02/28 – Baltimore MD @ Ottobar *

02/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

03/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

03/02 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

03/03 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake ^

03/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle ^

03/08 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^

03/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe ^

03/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space ^

03/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge %

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

03/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium %

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

03/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah %

03/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

* with Birthday Girl DC

^ with Youbet

% with Rosali

Untame The Tiger is out 2/23 via Merge.