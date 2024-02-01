In 2019, French-born musician Amelie Rousseaux shared her debut full-length Waves under the name Sofia Bolt. After releasing the EP Soft Like A Peach in 2022, she’s announcing her sophomore album Vendredi Minuit, arriving this spring. The lead single “Go Away” is out now.

Vendredi Minuit was produced by Rousseaux alongside Oliver Hill. It also features Australian indie rocker Stella Donnelly and Brazilian singer and multi-instrumentalist Rodrigo Amarante. In a statement, Rousseaux said “Go Away” is “about letting go like a sail in the wind. And time heals all wounds.” She’ll be heading on tour soon to open for Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier.

Watch the “Go Away” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Is An Attitude”

02 “Go Away”

03 “Bus Song” (Feat. Stella Donnelly)

04 “Vendredi Minuit”

05 “Tu Es Partie”

06 “Martini”

07 “Mahler”

08 “Better Luck Next Time”

09 “Do You Remember Me?” (Feat. Rodrigo Amarante)

10 “Milk”

TOUR DATES:

03/28 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

03/29 – Dallas TX @ Club Dada

03/30 – Austin TX @ Parish

04/02 – Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/03 – Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriets

04/04 – Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon

04/05 – Big Sur CA @ Fernwood Tavern

Vendredi Minuit is out 5/10 on Born Losers.