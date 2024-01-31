In 2021, Australian psychedelic crew Pond shared the album 9. The following year, they released a deluxe version. Today, they’re back with “Neon River,” their first new material since then, as well as an announcement of US tour dates.

“This is a full on Pond Gemini song,” the band said in a statement. “Kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) larping, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section. The chorus is about the hollow half dead riverside shuffle of so many pre dawns of years gone by.”

Watch the “Neon River” video below.

TOUR DATES:

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

05/15 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC