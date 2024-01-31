Pond – “Neon River”
In 2021, Australian psychedelic crew Pond shared the album 9. The following year, they released a deluxe version. Today, they’re back with “Neon River,” their first new material since then, as well as an announcement of US tour dates.
“This is a full on Pond Gemini song,” the band said in a statement. “Kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) larping, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section. The chorus is about the hollow half dead riverside shuffle of so many pre dawns of years gone by.”
Watch the “Neon River” video below.
TOUR DATES:
05/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
05/15 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC