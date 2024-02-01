In recent months Norah Jones has struck up a musical partnership with former American Idol contestant and current eclectic pop-soul artist Remi Wolf. Wolf was a guest on Jones’ collaborative Playing Along podcast last summer, and the two artists performed Jones’ standard “Don’t Know Why” onstage together in September. Now they’ve teamed up to cover one of many fine selections by Big Thief.

For Jones’ new Spotify Single, she roped in Wolf to duet on “Change,” the tender opening track from 2022’s brilliant double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. The Spotify Single also features Jones singing her own recent release “Can You Believe.” Hear both performances below.

I like the idea of Big Thief songs becoming standards.