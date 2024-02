In October, UK art rockers Everything Everything announced their new album Mountainhead and shared “Cold Reactor,” followed by “The Mad Stone” the next month. Today, they’re back with “End Of The Contender,” and it’s an instant return to the late aughts, as bubbly and vibrant as MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular or Phoenix’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Hear it below.

Mountainhead is out 3/1 via BMG.