Canadian rapper, producer, and author Cadence Weapon last released an album in 2021 with Parallel World. He also published a memoir in 2022 called Bedroom Rapper. Today, he’s announcing his sixth LP, Rollercoaster, and sharing the lead single “Press Eject” featuring Jodi Heartz.

“I wanted to write an anthem for people who are fed up with the way the Internet has become,” he said about “Press Eject.” “I want to remind people that there are platforms that have come and gone, because they’re vulnerable if we aren’t on them. I’m encouraging everyone to be more empowered and thoughtful about how we engage with social media. Maybe we can create a better situation for ourselves.”

Grandtheft, Jacques Greene, Machinedrum, Cecile Believe, Martyn Bootyspoon, Loraine James, Taydex, Wesley Singerman, myst milano, and Harrison all have writing credits on Rollercoaster. The album sets out to capture the chaos of the Internet, not sparing any of the bleakness that comes with algorithms.

“These platforms are designed to make us really angry, hate each other, and eventually make us hand over our money,” he said. “It’s becoming inherently more extractive. People talk about my music as being dystopian, but it’s just reality, baby.”

Watch the “Press Eject” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cadence £∞™.mp3” (Prod. by Bartees Strange)

02 “Press Eject” (Prod. by Grandtheft)

03 “Exceptional” (Prod. by Jacques Greene)

04 “My Computer” (Prod. by Machinedrum)

05 “Blue Screen” (Prod. by Cecile Believe)

06 “Lexicon” (Prod. by Martyn Bootyspoon)

07 “YASTM.m4a” (Prod. by Bartees Strange)

08 “EFT” (Prod. by Loraine James)

09 “Bots” (Prod. by Taydex and Wesley Singerman)

10 “Sting” (Prod. by Jacques Greene)

11 “Shadowbanned” (Feat. myst milano) (Prod. by Taydex and Wesley Singerman)

12 “You Are Special To Me” (Feat. Bartees Strange) (Prod. by Bartees Strange)

13 “Alarms” (Feat. Austra) (Prod. by Casey MQ)

14 “tl;dr” (Prod. by Harrison)

TOUR DATES:

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop

04/19 – Hamilton, ON @ Brideworks

04/20 – Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall

05/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Pantoum

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

05/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Rollercoaster is out 4/19 on MNRK Music.