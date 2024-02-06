Restorations – “Cured”

February 6, 2024

On Monday, Philly’s Restorations announced a new self-titled album to follow 2018’s LP5000. Today, they’re sharing the noisy lead single “Cured.”

The band recorded Restorations themselves with Dave Klyman at the helm at Retro City Studios. It was mixed by Matthew Poirier and mastered by Ian Bennett. Hear “Cured” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Field Recordings”
02 “Cured”
03 “Film Maudit”
04 “800”
05 “Big, Dumb”
06 “The Cost”
07 “Someone Else’s Dream”
08 “This Guy Does Not Remember You”
09 “Charm”

Restorations is out 3/22. Pre-order it here.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

