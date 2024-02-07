I’m also happy to report that School Of Song did, in fact, help our class write songs! Hundreds of them, in fact, uploaded each week into a web portal that resembled a clean yet rambunctious timeline of sounds and ideas, each crafted through some combination of the pressure to have something to share and the encouragement of the community. It was kind of incredible – sort of a private, shared version of SoundCloud or Bandcamp, with profiles and descriptions and comments and playlists. The site made our workshop community feel tactile, a connection point that would later extend over email and Discord to invitations for in-person meetups and co-writing sessions. Folks are still sharing new songs as I type this.

It was hard work to shake off the cobwebs. Lenker and the School Of Song TAs encouraged a “more is more” approach. Their process is to write as much as you can as an unblocking method, a separate version of yourself creating your songs than the one deciding on whether to edit or share them. Our weekly class prompts unlocked that creativity for me in different ways: freedrawing for 10 minutes as a starting point, or giving us a really rigid lyrical structure to fit into over cowboy chords, or using our intuitive compasses to feel around for notes and sounds. I spent hours late into the night searching on my acoustic Takamine guitar, usually in our basement so as not to disturb my wife’s sleep. Each week, I could feel that familiar glow as the words locked into place in my notebook, or the little open-tuning riffs that sounded kind of cool but I had trouble singing over got easier to play. I’d make one-take voice memo recordings on my phone and go to bed at 1AM, exhausted but satisfied.

We had online song circles every Saturday. It was a series of vulnerable moments, as songwriters from around the world – I connected with folks from San Diego, London, Burlington, Galway, Chicago, Madrid, Arizona – were put into small breakout rooms, invited to share their song, and discuss it for around 10 minutes with strangers. We were encouraged not to “lead with disclaimers” while sharing our songs; that everything we share is part of this process, that it’s inherently valuable and doesn’t need qualification. Conversation was centered on positive feedback and what we took from the week’s assignment; we’d politely chat about how someone’s song reminded me of Ty Segall or how “nesting house” is a nice turn of phrase. It was an affirming and intellectual opportunity to talk about my creative process, an opportunity that I never get in my daily life.

I listen back to the five songs that I wrote in this period and I’m proud of them. They might not be going on a streaming service anytime soon, but there are seeds of something. I like their grunge-y chord progressions and mediocre harmonica interludes, their wordless vocalizations and Conor-Oberst-meets-Doug-Marsch-esque yawling. Most importantly, I like how the words sound and feel. They exist as an outlet for thoughts that have been swirling around in my head: the desperation of trying to treat chronic pain, or a reminder to be kind to myself. They exist as all songs do – markers of a moment in time, the chance to say something out loud that feels true to you.

I recommend that creatively-inclined folks with the means for a special purchase look into the School Of Song. Like many music lovers who grew up in the blog era, it has been so extraordinarily disheartening for me to watch the communities that helped form us get razed by greed. The folks at School Of Song are trying to build something new, a safe and distinct space for a world of artists to gather. I am not sure if School Of Song will make you into an incredible songwriter, but it helped me explore new ways of writing and tap back into that mysterious current. It enriched a month of my life and introduced me to a community of people that are all swimming in similar seas. And it helped me find my voice again.