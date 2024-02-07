In 2021, Sam Beam unearthed an Iron & Wine album he had recorded in the late ’90s called Archive Series Volume No.5: Tallahassee. Technically, though, his last studio LP was 2017’s Beast Epic, and today he’s announcing its follow-up, Light Verse. The lead single “You Never Know” is out now, along with tour dates.

Light Verse has Tyler Chester on keyboards, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, David Garza on guitar, Paul Cartwright on strings, as well as Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, and Kyle Crane all on drums/percussion. A 24-piece orchestra is featured in four tracks, and Fiona Apple guests on “All In Good Time.”

Hear “You Never Know” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Never Know”

02 “Anyone’s Game”

03 “All In Good Time” (Feat. Fiona Apple)

04 “Cutting It Close”

05 “Taken By Surprise”

06 “Yellow Jacket”

07 “Sweet Talk”

08 “Tears That Don’t Matter”

09 “Bag of Cats”

10 “Angels Go Home”

TOUR DATES:

06/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

06/15 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/21 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

06/22 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

06/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/27 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather

06/30 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/03 – Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park * (support for Avett Brothers)

07/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

07/06 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

07/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

08/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/06 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at CFCC

08/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall

08/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

08/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

08/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/23 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Light Verse is out 4/26 on Sub Pop.