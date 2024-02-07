Iron & Wine – “You Never Know”
In 2021, Sam Beam unearthed an Iron & Wine album he had recorded in the late ’90s called Archive Series Volume No.5: Tallahassee. Technically, though, his last studio LP was 2017’s Beast Epic, and today he’s announcing its follow-up, Light Verse. The lead single “You Never Know” is out now, along with tour dates.
Light Verse has Tyler Chester on keyboards, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, David Garza on guitar, Paul Cartwright on strings, as well as Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, and Kyle Crane all on drums/percussion. A 24-piece orchestra is featured in four tracks, and Fiona Apple guests on “All In Good Time.”
Hear “You Never Know” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “You Never Know”
02 “Anyone’s Game”
03 “All In Good Time” (Feat. Fiona Apple)
04 “Cutting It Close”
05 “Taken By Surprise”
06 “Yellow Jacket”
07 “Sweet Talk”
08 “Tears That Don’t Matter”
09 “Bag of Cats”
10 “Angels Go Home”
TOUR DATES:
06/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
06/15 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
06/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
06/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
06/21 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
06/22 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
06/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
06/27 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather
06/30 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/03 – Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park * (support for Avett Brothers)
07/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
07/06 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
07/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
08/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/06 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at CFCC
08/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall
08/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/23 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Light Verse is out 4/26 on Sub Pop.