Eric Slick is mostly known as the drummer of Dr. Dog, though he also did drums on Taylor Swift’s 2021 song “You All Over Me” featuring Maren Morris. The Philly-born, Nashville-based musician also makes solo music as well, and today he’s announcing his new album New Age Rage and sharing the single “Lose Our Minds.”

New Age Rage features his wife Natalie Prass, as well as Diane Coffee, Finom (fka OHMME), Liam Kazar, mmeadows, VV Lightbody, Kimaya Diggs, members of Butcher Brown, Deep Sea Diver, and more. It was made alongside co-producer Andy Molholt, mixer Jeremy Ferguson, and co-writers Kyle Ryan and Natalie Prass. Inspirations include “Yellow Magic Orchestra, Haruomi Hosono and Talking Heads, films including The Eyes of Tammy Faye and 1986 flop Ratboy, and feelings like paranoia and the deep sadness instilled by the passing of his beloved dog Marvin.”

Read what Slick said about “Lose Our Minds”:

“Lose Our Minds” is the manifesto for New Age Rage. Everyone has gotten so impulsive and reactive, myself included. We don’t give ourselves a second to think about the consequences of our actions. This song is my way of saying, let’s shed our toxic behaviors and embrace our flaws. When you turn to dust, you become a star. Why shouldn’t we cut loose and get on the dance floor while we’re still here? Relationships are the most important thing to nurture, so I invited my whole community to contribute to this album. We threw our whole lives into it, and I’m so excited to share it with you. It’s my favorite record I’ve made yet.

Hear the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Moment”

02 “Freakin’ Out”

03 “Lose Our Minds”

04 “Ratboy Two”

05 “Philadelphia Lights”

06 “Anxious To Please”

07 “New Age Rage”

08 “Darkest Shade Of Red”

09 “Silhouette Of A Dream”

10 “Perfectionism”

TOUR DATES:

04/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub

04/25 – Hudson, NY @ The Half Moon

04/26 – Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

04/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/28 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle w/ Scott McMicken

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of the Hill

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar

New Age Rage is out 4/26 on Thirty Tigers.