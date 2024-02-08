Watch IDLES Burn Through “Gift Horse” On Fallon

Over the past few years, IDLES have strung together a succession of fiery, theatrical performances on American late-night shows. The band probably owes a pretty good chunk of their reputation to moments like those. IDLES might come off gimmicky on record, but they can also summon serious intensity in unforgiving TV-studio environs. Last night, they added another big performance to their resume.

Next week, IDLES will release TANGK, the new album that they recorded with producers Nigel Godrich and Kenny Beats. Last night, the band busted out recent single “Gift Horse” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Once again, they put it all out there. Everyone in the band thrashed around with conviction, and frontman Joe Talbot ad-libbed a line about “J Dilla’s the king!” (Dilla, the late production wizard, would’ve turned 50 yesterday. It was a nice gesture.) As someone who’s generally pretty skeptical of the whole IDLES thing, I can’t deny that they’re really good in this setting. Watch the performance below.

TANGK is out 2/16 on Partisan.