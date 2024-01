In October, IDLES announced their new album TANGK and shared “Dancer” featuring LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. They followed it up with “Grace,” and today they’re releasing “Gift Horse.”

“Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours,” bandleader Joe Talbot said in a statement. “Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

Watch the “Gift Horse” video below.

TANGK is out 2/16 via Partisan.