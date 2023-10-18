IDLES – “Dancer” (Feat. LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy & Nancy Whang)

New Music October 18, 2023 9:44 AM By James Rettig

IDLES – “Dancer” (Feat. LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy & Nancy Whang)

New Music October 18, 2023 9:44 AM By James Rettig

IDLES have announced a new album, TANGK, their follow-up to 2021’s CRAWLER. The album was co-produced by Nigel Godrich, Kenny Beats (who also worked on CRAWLER), and the band’s own Mark Bowen. Here’s what frontman Joe Talbot had to say about the LP: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Dancer,” which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Talbot says the song “is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you.” It come with a music video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “IDEA 01′
02 “Gift Horse”
03 “POP POP POP”
04 “Roy”
05 “A Gospel”
06 “Dancer”
07 “Grace”
08 “Hall & Oates”
09 “Jungle”
10 “Gratitude”
11 “Monolith”

TANGK is out 2/16 via Partisan Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest