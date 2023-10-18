IDLES have announced a new album, TANGK, their follow-up to 2021’s CRAWLER. The album was co-produced by Nigel Godrich, Kenny Beats (who also worked on CRAWLER), and the band’s own Mark Bowen. Here’s what frontman Joe Talbot had to say about the LP: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Dancer,” which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Talbot says the song “is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you.” It come with a music video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “IDEA 01′

02 “Gift Horse”

03 “POP POP POP”

04 “Roy”

05 “A Gospel”

06 “Dancer”

07 “Grace”

08 “Hall & Oates”

09 “Jungle”

10 “Gratitude”

11 “Monolith”

TANGK is out 2/16 via Partisan Records.