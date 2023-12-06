IDLES announced their new album TANGK (“pronounced tank with a whiff of the ‘g,'” a press release explains) with a solid LCD Soundsystem collab called “Dancer.” Today they’ve shared another single from the album, one that’s a bit more chilled-out and reflective than we’re used to from Joe Talbot and friends. It almost sounds more like alt-J than IDLES.

“Grace” is a co-production between Nigel Godrich, Kenny Beats, and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen. It’s centered around the refrain “No god, no king/ I said love is the thing” — though in a video teasing the new song, a T-shirt reads “LOVE IS THE FING,” a funny little nod to Talbot’s accent. “The song came from nowhere and everything,” Talbot writes. “It was a breath and a call to be held. The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel and I needed it, truly. All is love.”

TANGK is out 2/16 via Partisan.